The Behance Team: Best of 2022 Moodboard
Inspiration
We reflected on the top projects from Behance this year to identify visual trends that captivated us in 2022.
Maggie Enterrios and Lisa Quine: Dandelion Chocolate x Littlepatterns Advent Calendar
Inspiration
Get into the holiday spirit with these inspirational advent calendar designs.
The Behance Team: Virtual Fashion Moodboard
Inspiration
Inspirational virtual fashion projects from Behance that are pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Fonzy Nils: Visual Explorations
Tips and Tutorials
With the right approach, your downtime can reap benefits for your career and optimize your work life
Rutger Paulusse and Geert van Hooff: Xiaomi - Wallpapers
Product Updates & News
Attach downloadable source files to our projects and share your creative knowledge with the Behance community.
The Behance Team: Black Panther Moodboard
Inspiration
Browse the best Black Panther fan art projects on Behance.
Oscar Llorens: Halloween Cartoon
Inspiration
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this, our moodboard of Halloween.
Wes Cockx: COLLECTED • Explorations 29
Guest Curator
3D artist Wes Cockx shares his creative journey and his most memorable projects on Behance.
NastPlas: Anthropocene
Product Updates & News
Find out about the latest features updates to Behance, including our brand new Hire page.
Iqra Ali and Pixel Surplus : Free travel app UI kit
Inspiration
Jumpstart your design process with these free UI/UX kits from the Behance community.
Jesper Oléhn: UN;MRKD
Inspiration
Browse our picks for some of the most creative lighting design projects on Behance.
imagination space: CORDELIA - Brand Instagram Template
Inspiration
Wow your followers with these free social media templates from the Behance community.
Trey Trimble: NOVEMBER 2018 // EVERYDAY PROJECT
Inspiration
Take a walk down memory lane with these Behance projects that pay homage to the 90's.
Pixelbuddha: Retro Strokes Illustrator Brushes
Inspiration
Versatile, free, and ready to use brushes for your next graphic design or illustration project.
TemplateZuu Designers: FREE - Color Presentation by
Inspiration
Working on a pitch deck? Here are free presentation templates from Behance to help you make the most polish presentation.
Studio Woork and Io Woo: Mineral Cafe
Inspiration
Inspirational coffee and cafe identity and packaging design projects from Behance to jumpstart your creative morning.
Lung-Hao Chiang: N:CAFE Visual Identity Design
Inspiration
Get inspired by these innovative packaging designs from graphic designers and studios from around the world.
Fonzy Nils: Super HI Blog illustrations
Tips and Tutorials
A primer on planning, presenting, and posting your best work.
Shirley Gong: Pop-up Illustration Collection
Inspiration
Our vibrant curated moodboard celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Rafael Ferrigno: 3D - Lord of The Rings - One Ring
Inspiration
In celebration of the new TV series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we’ve curated a collection of the best Behance projects inspired by the world of J.R.R. Tolkein. 
Lucas Wakamatsu: Between Shapes
Tips and Tutorials
Creative block can come from almost anywhere, and when you least expect it. We compiled a list of common creative blocks and tips and strategies for overcoming them.
Marc Simonetti: GRR Martin "a Song of Ice and Fire"
Inspiration
In anticipation for the premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon, we've curated a moodboard of Game of Thrones artwork from Behance.
Kim Salt: Selected Personal Work
Guest Curator
New York native and Brooklyn-based illustrator Kim Salt shares her creative trajectory and her journey to going freelance fulltime.
Umut Ulusoy: Chromatic bubbles
Product Updates & News
Our latest updates to the Behance iOS app are designed to improve your browsing experience and help you connect with inspiring creative projects.
Henri Campeã: Matchboxes
Tips and Tutorials
What to do when you feel as if you have no energy left.
AJ Jefferies: The Monster Project 2019
Guest Curator
3D artist and animator AJ Jefferies shares his secret sauce for making laugh-out-loud animations.
Christopher Johnson: Mother Humpback Whale and Her Baby
Inspiration
Join us on June 8 to celebrate our oceans and take the pledge to protect their health and biodiversity.
UntitledArmy: Medusa
Guest Curator
Lucas Camargo, the artist behind UntitledArmy shares with us his journey leaving his agency life behind to pursue a more meaningful career path.
Maddy Bellwoar: Sunny Path With Trees
Product Updates & News
Start monetizing your work on Behance through subscriptions, and find out how creators are building their communities through subscriptions.
Paolo Pettigiani: France - Infraland
Guest Curator
Torino-based photographer Paolo Pettigiani gives us an inside look at his journey into infrared photography and the Behance project that changed the course of his career.
Alina Bohoru: Break of Dawn
Guest Curator
Self-taught illustrator Alina Bohoru shares her creative path and her approach to color.
Behance: Crypto Artists Moodboard
Product Updates & News
Now you can connect your Phantom wallet to Behance and showcase NFTs minted on Polygon and Solana.
Bukhtawar Malik, Enam Bosokah, and Esther Griffith: Wiki Unseesn Portraits
Product Updates & News
In honor of Black History Month, we are partnering with Wikimedia to expand visual representation of Black, Indigenous, and people of color in history.
Huston Wilson: Type 03
Guest Curator
Lettering artist and designer Huston Wilson on his approach to color and his strategy for avoiding creative blocks.
Shane Griffin: GRIF x MINI
Guest Curator
Our first curator of the year is Shane Griffin, visual artist and director whose visionary 3D and motion work has been sought by international clients.
Iryna Nalyvaiko: Under the Sheets
Inspiration
Behance members from around the world share their creative goals for the year ahead.
Yana Shychkova: Free mockup bundle
Inspiration
Bring your digital designs to life with these free mockups from Behance.
Ari Weinkle: Wormholes
Inspiration
Personalize your phone lock screens with free wallpapers from Behance artists.