3D
Wes Cockx is a digital designer who creates vivid, experimental compositions drawing inspiration from a variety of mixed styles
Graphic Design
Miklós Kiss’s works incorporate various facets of architecture, fine art, and graphic design.
Illustration
Brazil-cased illustrator Kenzo Hamazaki creates vibrant illustrations that connect people, ideas, and brands.
3D
Fabian Aerts is a multidisciplinary artist and creative enthusiast who is passionate about 3D cinematography and visual storytelling.
3D
Norwich-based 3D artist and animator Alex J Jefferies creates humorous animations that will bring a smile to your face.
Illustration
Kimberly Salt is a freelance illustrator whose celebrates the inner magic of the mundane and the unique rhythms of living things.