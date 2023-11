Technopôle Angus | LG2

(EN) Good signs make good neighbours

Technopôle Angus is an avant-garde living environment for businesses, workers and residents. To enhance the visibility of the district’s non-street-facing businesses, LG2 created a unique visual identity and clear signage system.





Designed to blend into the landscape, the visual identity reflects both the surrounding nature and Technopôle Angus’s industrial roots. Aluminum structures evoke the site’s history while unique, modern architectural detailing lends it a distinct aesthetic character.





