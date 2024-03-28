Atelier Majuscule | LG2

(FR) AFFIRMER UNE IDENTITÉ ET UNE VOCATION
Atelier Majuscule, anciennement connu sous le nom d’Imprime-Emploi, est une entreprise d’insertion sociale spécialisée en impression numérique. Sa nouvelle identité nominale et visuelle reflète de manière cohérente la vocation humaine de l’organisation et clarifie sa proposition de valeur tout en célébrant son expertise en imprimerie.
L’identité de marque d’Atelier Majuscule se décline à travers des éléments visuels reflétant le monde de l’imprimerie. Les couleurs, inspirées du modèle CMYK, symbolisent la maîtrise technique, tandis que la typographie évoque subtilement le piège à encre (ink trap), soulignant le savoir-faire de l’organisme. Le logo lui-même, représentant le passage d’une feuille dans une imprimante, met en avant la précision et l’efficacité de ses services d’impression.
Au-delà des aspects visuels, une attention particulière a été portée à la mise en valeur de la mission d’Atelier Majuscule, soit l’insertion sociale. Cette démarche vise à créer une connexion authentique avec le public en mettant en avant les réussites et les histoires inspirantes des personnes ayant bénéficié des services d’intégration sur le marché du travail.
––
(EN) EMBRACING IDENTITY AND PURPOSE
Atelier Majuscule, formerly known as Imprime-Emploi, is a social and non-profit digital printing company. Its new corporate and visual identity, embodies a transformation reflecting the organization's human vocation and clarifying its value proposition while celebrating its printing expertise.
Atelier Majuscule's brand identity is expressed through visual elements reflecting the world of printing. The colours, inspired by the CMYK model, symbolize technical mastery, while the typography subtly evokes the ink trap, underlining the organization's know-how. The logo itself represents the passage of a sheet through a printer highlighting the precision and efficiency of its printing services.
Beyond the visual aspects, particular attention was paid to highlighting Atelier Majuscule's mission of social integration. This approach aims to create an authentic connection with the public by highlighting the successes and inspiring stories of people who have benefited from the skills development program.