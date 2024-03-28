Atelier Majuscule | LG2

(FR) AFFIRMER UNE IDENTITÉ ET UNE VOCATION

(EN) EMBRACING IDENTITY AND PURPOSE

Atelier Majuscule, formerly known as Imprime-Emploi, is a social and non-profit digital printing company. Its new corporate and visual identity, embodies a transformation reflecting the organization's human vocation and clarifying its value proposition while celebrating its printing expertise.

Atelier Majuscule's brand identity is expressed through visual elements reflecting the world of printing. The colours, inspired by the CMYK model, symbolize technical mastery, while the typography subtly evokes the ink trap, underlining the organization's know-how. The logo itself represents the passage of a sheet through a printer highlighting the precision and efficiency of its printing services.