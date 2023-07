Annette | LG2

(EN) Annette bar à vin is a wine bar blending functionality and refinement. It has a delicate, botanical brand identity, evidenced in the architectural and visual signature.





The name is a nod to the co-owner’s Ukranian roots and the fresh dill – aneth in French – that infuses the country’s traditional dishes. The brand identity evokes Annette’s femininity, a duality of strength and delicacy reflected in the curvaceous furniture and twinkling textured glass. These curves are echoed in the logo, signage and stamps.