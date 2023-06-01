ESPACE GO – Affiches de saison 2022-2023 | LG2

LG2 Montreal's profileGuillaume Lavallée's profileLG2 Canada's profile+1
ESPACE GO – Affiches de saison 2022-2023
​​​​​​​(EN) ESPACE GO Theatre is a space where women artists can explore their imaginations. The posters promoting the theatre’s 2022-2023 programming capture a multitude of narratives through the simplicity of an impactful portrait, translating diverse intentions through the eyes of the actresses.

Each poster displays key information in a typographic language specific to the ESPACE GO Theatre platform. The frame, which in the past was rigid and structured, takes on a freer form here and varies for each of the pieces.


(FR) Le Théâtre ESPACE GO est un espace d’exploration des imaginaires de femmes artistes. Les affiches pour promouvoir la programmation 2022-2023 du théâtre représentent la multitude de récits proposés à travers la simplicité d’un portrait d’impact. Celui-ci traduit toutes les intentions grâce au regard d’une interprète.

Chaque affiche porte toutes les informations principales dans un langage typographique propre à la plateforme du Théâtre ESPACE GO. Le cadre, qui dans le passé était rigide et structuré, prend ici une forme plus libre et varie pour chacune des pièces.



