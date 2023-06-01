ESPACE GO – Affiches de saison 2022-2023 | LG2









​​​​​​​ (EN) ESPACE GO Theatre is a space where women artists can explore their imaginations. The posters promoting the theatre’s 2022-2023 programming capture a multitude of narratives through the simplicity of an impactful portrait, translating diverse intentions through the eyes of the actresses.





Each poster displays key information in a typographic language specific to the ESPACE GO Theatre platform. The frame, which in the past was rigid and structured, takes on a freer form here and varies for each of the pieces.





–





(FR) Le Théâtre ESPACE GO est un espace d’exploration des imaginaires de femmes artistes. Les affiches pour promouvoir la programmation 2022-2023 du théâtre représentent la multitude de récits proposés à travers la simplicité d’un portrait d’impact. Celui-ci traduit toutes les intentions grâce au regard d’une interprète.





Chaque affiche porte toutes les informations principales dans un langage typographique propre à la plateforme du Théâtre ESPACE GO. Le cadre, qui dans le passé était rigide et structuré, prend ici une forme plus libre et varie pour chacune des pièces.











