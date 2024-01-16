ESPACE GO | LG2

















(FR) Le Théâtre ESPACE GO a pour mission de donner vie à l'imagination des femmes artistes. Pour répondre à sa thématique de la saison 2023-2024 Fragments choisis d'humanité , nous avons créé une série d'affiches qui personnifie l’Humain: vacillant, parfois incertain, mais néanmoins honnête et percutant.





Les affiches de la saison sont liées par un rouge riche, présent à travers la lumière de la photographie ainsi que dans le cadre fragmenté, une signature visuelle d’ESPACE GO. La série reflète la dernière saison audacieuse de Ginette Noiseux en tant que directrice artistique et codirectrice générale du théâtre.





Photographie par Maxyme G. Delisle (Consulat)





(EN) ESPACE GO Theatre is dedicated to bringing women artists’ imaginations to life. In response to the theme for their 2023-2024 season: Selected fragments of humanity , we created a series of posters that personify what it means to be Human: precarious, sometimes uncertain, but nevertheless honest and powerful.



The season’s poster series are linked by a rich red, present in both the light of the photography and in the fragment frame, a visual signature of ESPACE GO. The series reflects Ginette Noiseux’s bold final season as artistic director and co-general director of the theatre.



Photography by Maxyme G. Delisle (Consulat)
















