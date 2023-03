Préma-Québec – Le livre de 1,8 livre | LG2

Each year, over 6,000 Quebec families struggle to cope with the trauma of a preterm birth. Préma-Québec is the only organization in the province to provide financial and psychological support to these families.

To raise awareness and encourage Quebecers to give to the cause, LG2 created the 1.8 Pound Book to put the average weight of a premature baby to cradle in their hands.

The book is wrapped in a dust jacket like a newborn swaddled in a receiving blanket. As they turn the pages, readers can follow an illustrated evolution of a child's head as it changes in diameter from 24 to 40 weeks.