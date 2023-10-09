MadeForMed - Brand design

Strategy







MadeForMed is committed to preserving a human approach to medicine and putting a smile back on doctors' faces. The company wanted to take a contrarian approach to the online appointment platforms with which everyone is familiar today, most of which are much more patient-oriented.





The company felt that its brand did not sufficiently differentiate itself from these different players, nor did it sufficiently embody its values and commitment to society. In fact, for a time, the company considered changing its name. And while we may regret the Anglicism - which could be perceived as a lack of authenticity and sincerity for a french brand - the name "MadeForMed" had for us the merit of being easy to remember and easily understood. Even if you're not bilingual, you can understand what it means: it's " made for doctors ".





And not only is it made for and by doctors! After all, the founder of MadeForMed is a doctor himself, but the company also offers its customers the opportunity to become members of the company. As well as taking part in the financing and decision-making process, member doctors can also contribute to the development and improvement of the company's services. In this way, MadeForMed intends to cultivate a genuine community of family doctors, sharing the same interests and values.



