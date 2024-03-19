Hospital Novo - Visual identity

Hospital NOVO

Brand architecture

Hôpital NOVO (Nord-Ouest Val-d'Oise) is a new hospital resulting from the merger, on January 1, 2023, of the 3 small hospitals : Centre Hospitalier René-Dubos de Pontoise (CHRD), Groupe Hospitalier Carnelle Portes de l'Oise (GHCPO) and Groupement Hospitalier Intercommunal du Vexin (GHIV).





This merger is the fruit of a long rapprochement initiated in 2014 with the establishment of a common management team, followed by the creation of GHT NOVO in 2016. The logotype used until now did not sufficiently convey the image of a merged hospital at the service of its patients and healthcare professionals in the region. So we had to help the hospital define a new brand positioning and create a new visual identity .



