National Theatre Bourg-en-Bresse - Communication

Bourg-en-Bresse National Theatre



Visual identity, seasonal communications







Built in 1772, the Théâtre de Bourg-en-Bresse is much more than just an entertainment venue; it is a true cultural centre, with a strong influence on the town and the whole region. Elevated to the status of "scène conventionnée d'intérêt national" in 2008, then " Scène Nationale " in 2022. This recognition pays tribute to the work of Vincent Roche-Lecca and his team, who have worked hard to create a programme that is as dynamic as it is committed. The Scène Nationale is now taking a citizen-focused approach, reaching out to the people of the Ain, offering a public cultural service, supporting artistic creation and working actively alongside artists.





In the wake of the post-COVID period, when audiences are gradually finding their bearings in cultural venues, the Scène Nationale de Bourg-en-Bresse has decided to offer a new programme every four months, entitled "Pluriels". Against this backdrop of change, the Graphéine agency and the theatre's teams joined forces to completely rethink its identity. The challenges were many, ranging from communicating a new name to adapting to an unusual programming schedule.





It was clear to us that the creative concept had to revolve around the audience, which had been absent for too long. The people of Bourg-en-Bresse and the surrounding area became the protagonists of this new communication. "Theatrum Mundi" (the great theatre of the world) stands as a metaphor, suggesting that each individual plays a role, consciously or unconsciously, on the world's vast stage. Drawing its inspiration from life, human interaction and everyday life, the theatre becomes, in a way, a reflection of our society. That's why we've put the human being - whether audience member or collaborator - at the forefront, because it's the human being who breathes life and dynamism into this new Scène Nationale de Bourg-en-Bresse.