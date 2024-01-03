Label SAPS, Unicaen & Le Dôme - Visual identity

Approach: typography as image





There was no graphic consistency between the communications of the various programmes existing under the SAPS label; the identity of each programme was either linked to that of the University of Caen, the Dôme or its own identity. The University of Caen Normandy contacted Graphéine to redefine the graphic charter and harmonise the communication tools of the 'Sciences with and for Society' (SAPS) unit in partnership with Le Dôme.



Given the diversity of programmes under the SAPS label, the new identity needed to be flexible in its expression, while creating a strong visual link across all communication under this label.





Our initial observation revealed a point in common between the logos of the University of Caen, the Dôme and the SAPS label: a typographic block where two shapes meet. This meeting of two shapes graphically symbolised the crossing of subjects at the heart of the objectives of the SAPS label, which aims to promote the meeting between:

Sciences x Society

Research x Mediation

UniCaen x Le Dôme



