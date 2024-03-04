Haras Annecy - Visual Identity

Harras Annecy

New cultural destination







Annecy has been home to a stud farm since the First Empire. The site was built in 1880 on a three-hectare park in the heart of the city center, between the train station and Lake Annecy. At the time, architect Louis-Joseph Ruphy designed rectilinear buildings around a quarry, arranged in a U-shape. Honor building, accommodation, stables, blacksmith's shop, riding arena, veterinary premises, riding station... The site earned itself a reputation for prestige. Recognizable by its red and white bricks, the Haras is well known to the people of Annecy, despite the cessation of its equestrian activity in 2005. Since then, the site has been on hold, and is now preparing to reopen its doors to the public with a brand new project...







In 2013, the City of Annecy acquired the Haras. A process of study and consultation was launched to restore the site to its rightful place in the contemporary urban landscape, and to make it accessible and open to the people of Annecy. The cultural project takes shape in 2018:







the Haras d'Annecy will host the "Cité internationale du Cinéma d'Animation" (managed by Citia), the Animation Film Museum (managed by Musées d'Annecy), a gourmet market (managed by Biltoki), a citizen café and a landscaped park.





