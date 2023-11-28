Fraîche Design Thinking - Brand identity

How do you translate the notion of "design thinking"?





A lover of art and words, Lisa Baird wants to bring a breath of fresh air to design thinking. When we speak of experience, feeling and revolution, we obviously think of the Impressionist movement, which broke with the traditional codes of academic painting to leave room for emotions, spontaneity and the human element on the canvas. The link seemed obvious to us.

To complete this visual identity, we drew on the thread of Impressionism, right through to Pointillism. A technique known for conveying an experience, creating a visual atmosphere, favoring poetry over technique. A multitude of dots create a work of art. In this approach to visual construction, we found a coherent metaphor for the philosophy of design thinking.

That's why we developed a tool based on the specific features of pointillism. It allows you to import an image and modify it according to parameters similar to those used by a painter: brush size, trace length, number of colors, etc. Each visual is unique, and comes with its own design. Each visual is unique and can be used to dress up and structure communication media. This visual creation tool enables each member of the agency to create images independently, without needing to master creative software.