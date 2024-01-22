Hal & CCSD - Brand architecture

"Science is a common good that we must share as widely as possible" , were the words of Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, introducing the National Plan for Open Science in 2018.







Created by the CNRS in 2000, the CCSD - Centre pour la Communication Scientifique Directe serves the research community. Its mission is to archive and disseminate knowledge for the advancement of science. It creates, develops and administers the HAL open archive , the SciencesConf conference management platform and the Episciences open-access journal management platform.







The CCSD has its origins in the culture of teaching, research and science in the broadest sense. Its history is closely linked to the emergence of the Internet and the culture of open science. HAL can be considered to be to the web what the encyclopedia is to the printing press: a first-rate vehicle for scientific progress.





It is a gateway for knowledge , following in the footsteps of the great library of Alexandria, the first medieval universities where the liberal arts were taught, and the emergence of the printing press, which enabled the dissemination of knowledge and led to the Renaissance. The center is part of this great history, and today contributes its stone to the formidable edifice that is Science, always with the same goal in mind: to advance it, to better understand and improve the world around us .



