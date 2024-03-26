Abdou Associated Lawyers - Visual Identity

Mohamad ABDOU founded the law firm in the 1980s as a pioneer in the field of industrial accidents and occupational illnesses. This positioning was subsequently maintained as Valéry ABDOU and his team developed new skills.





Graphéine therefore supported the law firm in the creation of its visual identity and the structuring of its communication. Support and protect being the firm's key words, they inspired the creation of this logo. The choice was made to highlight the logo in a visual metaphor of support and protection. This very simple graphic play will become the central motif of the visual identity, punctuating the company's statements and various communications.