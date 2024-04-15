Opéra de Reims - Brand design

Opéra de Reims

OR(gold) for everyone!



In 2023, the city of Reims entrusted the management of the Opéra to the "Frivolités Parisiennes" company. It's a first: never before has a lyric theatre been run by a collective. It's a bold choice, and one that increases their enthusiasm for imagining an opera for everyone.





The ambition of the new programme is to offer spectators quality musical performances, a place where all citizens - rich, poor, young, old, Reims residents, visitors, amateurs, neophytes, the curious - can come together to enjoy the Opéra's artistic offerings, a theatre that is wide open to the city, a box of surprises where you can enjoy new works as well as the repertoire, a place where you can come as a family to share, to be together, to pool your emotions.





Graphéine helped the Opéra to define a new brand positioning, create a new visual identity and produce communications for the season.