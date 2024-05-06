YUV haircolor device -Brand identity

The visual identity consists of a YUV® wordmark and a separate emblem. The short, phonetically simple name evokes elegance and high-end technical precision. The acronym YUV® led to the brand slogan "Your Unlimited Vision".





The name refers to the YUV digital colour model, in which "Y" stands for brightness and "UV" for the hue component. YUV® is also inspired by the Latin root "iuventus" meaning "youth", a reference to the brand's core target.





Three important letters that create a brand ecosystem that can be adapted to a variety of contexts, uniting a community: the YUVers, as well as an associated product range (YUV® lab, YUV® app, YUV® colour...). YUV® is also the contraction of “you've", as in the phrase "YUV® got creativity". An apt wordplay that lends itself well to expressing the different facets of the brand.