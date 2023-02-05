Fontenay-sous-Bois - Brand design

A new logo revitalises the city's century-old features





The oak tree has been present in the coat of arms of Fontenay-sous-Bois since the 20th century. It represents the Bois de Vincennes. The fountain at its foot evokes the many streams that once flowed. The oak is the tree of strength and tradition. The fountain represents the source of life. From its gush springs dynamism . In order to create a new 'iconic' emblem, we had to bring these two elements together in a clever way to create an emblem that was original, easily memorable, distinctive (identifiable among other municipal logos) and appropriate (it is indeed elements seen in the motto).





The oak leaf has a shape that is perhaps the most characteristic and identifiable of all tree leaves in France. On the other hand, and even more so as a pictogram, it is less obvious to determine the nature of a tree by its overall shape.



By synecdoche (a figure of speech that consists in taking the part for the whole), we have therefore chosen the oak leaf as the starting point for the new logotype. Here it becomes unique as it intertwines with the gushing figure of the fountain . This design is also special in that the letters F, S and B, the initials of the city, appear in its gaps, which are also the veins of the leaf, thus creating an osmosis between the symbol and the written word.



