Épilogue - Naming & brand identity

"No one is born a pastry chef, but one becomes one".

Julien Goulet developed a passion for pastry at a very young age. " My parents were restaurant owners. Even as a child, I was always in their kitchen making chocolate mousse ," he says.





After working with Hélène Darroze in London, then Sébastien Bouillet in Lyon, and gaining solid experience in pastry making, Julien decided to set up his own business, with the ambition of working with local and seasonal products, in short circuits, in order to promote the producers of our regions. His main values are excellence, authenticity and passion.





So we helped him to find this name and create this visual identity, and end up with this brand universe with sweet flavors, sometimes acidulous, and always crunchy on the edges.