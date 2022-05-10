Villefontaine Design School - Visual identity

Villefontaine Design School

Studies from elsewhere!





In 2012, we reported in our blog the creation of two DSAA courses (interactive design and product design) at the Lycée Léonard de Vinci in Villefontaine, specialising in audiovisual and design professions. At the time, this new training offer was accompanied by a new visual identity designed by Mahé Chemelle . Born of the desire to promote the design section, these notions were approached through typographic work evoking the creation of a new language, ahead of its time, whose deciphering requires an effort to access their universe. The offbeat universe, like an extraterrestrial section located on another planet, humorously evokes their geographical location (close to Lyon, but next to nothing). What may seem like a flaw can turn into a quality when you know the state of mind and the solidarity that can prevail among the students.





In 2022, the health context of the last few years and the competition between schools raise the question of the school's own distinctive character and identity. The "Pôle Supérieur de Design" then becomes " École Supérieure de Design Villefontaine ": more legitimate, more competitive, more distinguishable. New strategic issues were taken into account: the course of study had to be more distinct from the other courses offered by the school, while remaining associated with them.





Graphically, the previous logo already met strong identification and demarcation needs. The arrow, whose sign has been removed from the circumflex accent of "pole", plays its role as a signpost to which everyone can refer. But beyond a message of progression, it did not tell much. A big miss when you know the strength of the storytelling built in 2012 and in particular of the baseline "A degree from elsewhere".





A small change in identity was necessary: a new name, a new logo, but the story remains the same. Villefontaine now proudly assumes its extraterrestrial origins. So here we are, facing an invasion of alien students landing on another planet: the planet Villefontaine!