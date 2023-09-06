13e art - Brand identity

13e Art
Visual identity for a Parisian concert hall
The 13e art is a new venue in Paris, with its entrance in the center of the atrium of the Place d'Italie shopping center in the 13th arrondissement. The 3700 m2 venue is located on the site of a former cinema.
The architectural firm DVVD was responsible for transforming the cinema into a performance venue. With 2 screens, a substantial capacity and technical capabilities, the 13th Art is one of the best-equipped theaters in the Paris region.
The visual identity we have designed aims to give the project and the venue an original and singular identity, recognizable and able to convey the main values of the project. The aim is to give the structure a voice, enabling it to communicate with its public.
It also involves anticipating the various media for this identity and its future communication: digital (website, social networks, screens), paper (posters, flyers, stationery, etc.) and signage.
Logotype
An impactful, contemporary signature that makes the 13th art form part of the Parisian and international visual landscape. A writing system that gives the structure its own unique voice.
Typographic creation
An exclusive titling typeface, derived from the logotype. Typography is to brand identity what the voice is to our personality. It conveys those minute accents, discreet yet profoundly recognizable. Here, the intention is both sober and radical. Lowercase and uppercase are fused, round and square compete for rhythm to carry messages.
Graphic universe
The graphic system we've put in place can be adapted to suit the different types of message conveyed by the 13th art. Whether communicating the organization, announcing events produced, co-produced or invited, each case has a specific solution to ensure optimal message transmission, on screen or on paper. The principles of composition are designed to highlight the artists presented and their specific universes.