13e art - Brand identity

13e Art

Visual identity for a Parisian concert hall





The 13e art is a new venue in Paris, with its entrance in the center of the atrium of the Place d'Italie shopping center in the 13th arrondissement. The 3700 m2 venue is located on the site of a former cinema.





The architectural firm DVVD was responsible for transforming the cinema into a performance venue. With 2 screens, a substantial capacity and technical capabilities, the 13th Art is one of the best-equipped theaters in the Paris region.





The visual identity we have designed aims to give the project and the venue an original and singular identity, recognizable and able to convey the main values of the project. The aim is to give the structure a voice, enabling it to communicate with its public.





It also involves anticipating the various media for this identity and its future communication: digital (website, social networks, screens), paper (posters, flyers, stationery, etc.) and signage.