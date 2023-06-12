Échoppe de Gustave - Brand identity

L'échoppe de Gustave

Visual identity for a motorway restaurant





Échoppe de Gustave has taken up residence in an old farmhouse converted into a service area on the 79 motorway near Moulins (France). This imposing building, which has been completely renovated, houses a shop selling regional products, a snack bar and a restaurant serving regional specialities. Among other things, you can try the Piquenchâgne, a typical Bourbonnais pear tart.





Aliaé (APRR Group) commissioned us to help create the name, alongside Sylvain Perillat Architecte, Citti (interior architecture), BrandValue (positioning) and Eres (catering expertise). We then designed the visual identity and directional signage for the service area.





The overall challenge was to come up with a non-standardised motorway restaurant offering that was rooted in its local area (the Bourbonnais region), with a contemporary local feel and a generous sense of welcome (aimed at the trucking public).





Here is a summary of the work done on this project.