Cujas Law Library - Visual identity

The previous logo [Cujas written in handwriting] was quite restrictive because the graphic charter called for a 45° angle. The Library wanted a new logo that was more functional, but also more modern and dynamic, that respected its values and history, but also embodied its new ambitions.





We therefore proposed the creation of an acronym that would represent the library and truly define it as the temple of knowledge.

This acronym is made up of three components: the symbol of law through the courthouse, the symbol of the library through a row of books, and finally a representation of the Cujas library through the rounded glass roof so characteristic of its large reading room.