Cujas Law Library - Visual identity

The Cujas Library is a library specialized in law, economics and political science. It is the heir to the library of the Law School of the University of Paris, whose origins date back to 1475. Since 1979, it has been the subject of an agreement between the Universities of Panthéon-Sorbonne and Panthéon-Assas and today bears the name of Jacques Cujas, a great thinker of 16th century legal humanism. It is located at 2 rue Cujas in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, in the heart of the Latin Quarter and only a few meters from the Pantheon.





With its 40,000 volumes, the Cujas Library is the first legal library in Europe and the largest in the world for French law. The Cujas Library is therefore more than just a library, it is a monument, a reference and even in a way the temple of legal knowledge in France.





While preserving its heritage and identity, the Cujas Library needed to modernize its image in order to better respond to current communication issues. Graphéine thus accompanied the library in the development of its new visual identity and its new graphic charter.