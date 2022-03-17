Olaqin - Brand design





A « human first » brand territory







Until now, the corporate guidelines used impersonal iconography taken from image banks. The iconography of the new design combines photographs that embody care and medical attention with a world of colorful and poetic illustrations . The main objective was to propose a distinctive iconography that communicates the idea of an interface service for patients and health professionals.





The organic quality of the solid and smooth lines of the Recif typeface, combined with the asperities of its serifs, gives flexibility to the layout . This typographic choice contrasts with the « sans-serif » typographic style usually used for digital. It’s a typographic choice that humanizes the brand.



