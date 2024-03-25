Borax Studies

Borax and borate minerals have diverse industrial applications. They're used in the production of glass, ceramics, and enamels due to their ability to lower melting points and improve strength. They're also essential in manufacturing fiberglass, insulation, and as a component in detergents and cleaning agents. While borax mining is essential for these purposes, it's important to balance its extraction with sustainable practices to minimize environmental impact and ensure responsible resource management.





This projects shows a rarely used method of Borax mining from the air: Wells are drilled into the lakebed to reach the brine layer below the surface. Pumps are used to bring the brine solution to the surface. The extracted brine is then pumped into large evaporation ponds or pans. These ponds have a large surface area and allow the sun and natural evaporation to concentrate the minerals within the brine. Over time, as the water evaporates, the borax and other minerals become more concentrated and very saturated colors are visible on the surface. But in a region prone to water scarcity, the significant amount of water required for the mining process raises concerns about the depletion of local water sources. This can have implications for both the environment and local communities reliant on those water sources.



