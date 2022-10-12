Salt Structures

The -Salt Structures- project shows aerial views of abstract salt and saltwater formations. These structures often appear at the edges of (abandoned) salt mining ponds. The water, which still contains a lot of salt, dries very quickly in the warm summer months and leaves behind sometimes very bizarre structures. Due to the concentration of algal and the reaction with sand, which can be rich of iron, the saltwater often shows vivid colors as well as very dark sections. These areas are also mostly used by many bird colonies during summer as the salt water protects them from predators.



