Pipeline

Banzai Pipeline, also known simply as Pipeline, is a world-famous surf break located on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii. It is widely considered to be one of the most challenging waves in the world, and attracts experienced surfers from around the globe who are seeking to ride its powerful and hollow waves.





The Pipeline is formed by a shallow reef that causes the incoming ocean swells to break in a unique and powerful way, creating large, barrel-shaped waves that are simply just mesmerizing to look at. The waves at Pipeline are notorious for their size and power, and can reach heights of up to 9 meters during peak swells, which is especially visible from an aerial perspective.







