Dunes II
Kevin Krautgartner
abstract Aerial africa dunes FINEART light Namibia photograhy shadow shapes
 Dunes II

Sand dunes are formed as a result of the Earth's erosional and depositional forces. Rock is eroded by physical and chemical processes like wind and water.  Sand dunes are formed as a result of the wind blowing these particles along the Earth's surface.  Depending on the size of the particle, the sand particles may stay in the wind for quite some time.  At some point, they find their way to the Earths surface, largely due to the force of gravity.  Dune formations may vary, according to the strength of the wind and the size of the sand particles. 

For a short time at sunrise and sunset the formations creating deep and long shadows and the color of the sand turns into a glowing orange.
Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken with medium format cameras.

