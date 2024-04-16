Bentonite Hills





The Bentonite Hills in Utah are characterized by unique geological formations, primarily composed of bentonite clay. This type of clay, known for its exceptional swelling properties and plasticity, gives the hills their distinct appearance and character. Formed from volcanic ash deposits undergoing weathering over millions of years, bentonite clay primarily consists of montmorillonite, along with other minerals like quartz, iron oxides, manganese and feldspar imparting their rich pigments to the soil and rock formations. Due to the diverse mineral composition the Bentonite Hills appear in vibrant colors, ranging from shades of red and orange to earthy browns, yellows and sometimes even blue - depending on the lighting and time of the day.



