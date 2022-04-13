Echoes of the Coral
Hawaii is the most remote populated archipelago in the world. Formerly known as the Sandwich Islands, the Hawaii Archipelago stretches over 2000 km from 'Big Island' in the southeast to Kure Atoll in the northwest. This also makes Hawaii the world's longest archipelago. Its eight main islands are surrounded by 400.000 acres of live coral reefs, sometimes called the rainforest of the sea, which represents 85 percent of all reefs in the United States. Because of the area’s isolated location, many marine species can´t be found somewhere else in the world.
This project mostly documents the barrier reefs of the islands. These systems start to grow further away from the shore and then they expand outward towards deeper water, often leaving a lagoon between the shore and the reef.
