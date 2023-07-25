Kevin Krautgartner's profile
Glaciers
Glaciers

Glaciers are vast bodies of ice that form over hundreds or thousands of years due to accumulation of snow that transforms into dense ice under immense pressure. Because of its huge size, unique formations, and striking blue hues they look especially stunning from an aerial perspective. It allows one to witness the sheer scale of these frozen giants as they stretch over vast landscapes. Their intricate patterns and crevasses create mesmerizing geometric shapes. Moreover, the translucent ice reflects sunlight, giving glaciers a captivating blue tint that adds to their allure.


Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
Artworks shot on medium format cameras.

WEBSITE  |  INSTAGRAM  |  FACEBOOK​​​​​​​



