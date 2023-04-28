Shapes of the Ocean (Part 3) - Boundaries

Shapes of the Ocean (Part 3/3)

- Boundaries -





Oceans are the engine of the Earth's ecosystem. Covering almost 71% of our planet and a crucial part of our existence, they regulate the exchange and storage of carbon dioxide and control the climate.



Since I started photographing from an aerial perspective I have a passion for documenting the vast oceans and it’s ever changing patterns. Especially (remote) coastal areas offer some unique natural shapes formed by corals, sandbanks, rocks or just water streams. Most of these waterscapes only exist for a short time as they are very dependent on natural forces like wind, tides, waves, or the angle of the sun.