White Pocket





White Pocket is a unique place carved by wind and time, nestled within the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona, USA. The surreal landscape is showing swirling white and red sandstone formations, reminiscent of delicate waves frozen in stone.





The geological formations at White Pocket are primarily composed of Navajo Sandstone, the same formation that creates the famous landscapes in places like Zion National Park and Coyote Buttes. What sets White Pocket apart is the intricate patterns, swirling lines, and wave-like formations etched into the sandstone, creating a surreal and almost dreamlike landscape.





These patterns are thought to have been formed by various geological processes, including the effects of wind, water, and the presence of minerals. Over millions of years, the sand dunes that once covered this area were compressed and solidified into the sandstone we see today. The swirling patterns and the multicolored layers are a result of different mineral content and varying levels of iron oxide, manganese, and other minerals within the sandstone.