



REBRANDING FOR A HIGH-END GLASS PACKAGING DESIGN AND PRODUCTION COMPANY

Estal









Estal, a Catalan company in the field of high-end glass packaging design and manufacturing for food and cosmetics internationally, contacts us to renew its identity and create a brand that reflects its essence. With a practical approach where design allows them to provide packaging solutions that meet the functionality and aesthetics required by local and international clients, they work to enhance the perception of the brands they collaborate with.





We worked under the concept that Estal’s new identity originates from the materiality of glass and how it transforms reality, its perception, and the presentation of its content. We highlighted the glass’s ability to enhance and alter the visual and tactile experience of products, taking the unique silhouettes of their often custom-made packaging as a starting point, using them in visual compositions that demonstrate the packaging’s capacity to influence the perception of products and their environment. ​​​​​​​







