







NARETA





The second project, the brunch space, is called NARETA with a clear influence from the swallows but also from the way of writing it in the area. Through lettering-shaped graphics, a linked brand is created that is also reminiscent of the shape of an L that connects us with the rest of the graphic families. GOU is the name of the pastry shop that is located inside the space and is run by the famous pastry chef Ruth Gou and which complements the offer of this new space in the middle of Palafrugell.





Striking colors and contemporary combinations that, through a fresh language, transmit the various communicative messages for each space and at the same time are combined with photographs of its gastronomic offer and even with suggestive images by NARETA created with artificial intelligence.







