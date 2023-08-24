NAMING I IDENTITAT GRÀFICA PER A DIVERSOS PROJECTES GASTRONÒMICS A PALAFRUGELL
Esllevant
L’Hotel Llevant de Llafranc, un petit hotel de 5 estrelles davant del mar, tanca les seves portes i comença una nova etapa fora de la població. Deixant enrere la seva experiència exitosa emprèn nous projectes de la mà del seu equip i el seu reconeixement. L’encàrrec primer és treballar la denominació que d’alguna manera ha de lligar amb el seu llegat i que obrirà les portes a nous projectes.
ESLLEVANT
És la nova denominació que vol reconèixer el passat i alhora servir de marca genèrica que englobi els diversos projectes que es vagin generant de nou. Aquesta estructura de nom permet que qualsevol producte sumat a “XXX ÉS LLEVANT” esdevingui una frase per si mateixa que explica el seu origen. La identitat gràfica juga amb la idea de la doble LL que és particular del nom i que en el futur també serà un emblema que s’anirà repetint als diversos projectes amb la idea de connectar-los a cadascun d’ells tot i tenir expressions visuals diverses.
LLEVANTAPS
For the first project, the wine bar, the name wants to connect with the root “levante” coming from the name of the “mother” project and to link it to the world of wine the name LLEVANTAPS is created. A combination that includes LIFT and at the same time connects with the symbol of the utensil that opens the bottles. The identity is the symbol itself appropriating not only the opener but also becoming a letter “L” at the same time. This dynamism flows in the different graphic expressions that develop all his graphic and visual language that is accompanied by illustrations, gestures and other combinations of irregular composition.
NARETA
The second project, the brunch space, is called NARETA with a clear influence from the swallows but also from the way of writing it in the area. Through lettering-shaped graphics, a linked brand is created that is also reminiscent of the shape of an L that connects us with the rest of the graphic families. GOU is the name of the pastry shop that is located inside the space and is run by the famous pastry chef Ruth Gou and which complements the offer of this new space in the middle of Palafrugell.
Striking colors and contemporary combinations that, through a fresh language, transmit the various communicative messages for each space and at the same time are combined with photographs of its gastronomic offer and even with suggestive images by NARETA created with artificial intelligence.