COMMUNICATION CAMPAIGN TARGETED AT YOUNG PEOPLE ON THE VARIOUS BENEFITS OF THE EUROPEAN COMMUNITY
Comissió Europea
Under the slogan “Europa ens mou” (Europe moves us), young people are directly involved, while learning the benefits of being part of the European Community wherever you are. Declined with 5 different headlines, it wants at the same time to connect with the benefits for young people: to grow, to be educated and to discover as well as in relation to the planet and culture.
The campaign is designed to be shown in the Barcelona metro in billboard format and in animated video format to be reproduced on the screens of the convoys and for this reason a slogan has been chosen to link the location with the fact of moving around Europe.
The tone of the campaign wants to connect with the target audience and therefore uses brief but direct messages, playing with a fresh look and feel that takes as a reference the code of stickers and animations of social media. Several characters and moving typographies make up the graphics as well as various graphic elements composed in layers.
The aim of the campaign is to achieve an effect of motivation, involvement and optimism through knowledge and visibility of how Europe can help young people to live this type of experience and to promote awareness of the various initiatives designed for them.