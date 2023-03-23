







The conclusions of this research lead to a change of name from “Hospital Clínic de Barcelona” to “Clínic Barcelona”. This change becomes a combination of three factors: the existence of a “Hospital Clínic” in each province of the state (which takes away personality and uniqueness to the institution), the need to place ourselves in a global environment incorporating Barcelona in the name and taking a more international denominative structure eliminating the combination of the words “Hospital” and “Clínic” that share semantic meaning and internationally are not bought and is seen as a duplicity. However, this new name seeks to remove the weight of care through the elimination of the word “hospital”, seeking to facilitate the inclusion of the different institutions of the ecosystem: the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Barcelona and the Research Institute (IDIBAPS).







The creative concept is based on the idea of the “ecosystem” symbolizing the “C” of Clínic and the “B” of Barcelona open and permeable as if it were a biotope (the hospital as the habitat), an environment where the hatching of the biocenosis (community) and all the organisms that make it up and relate to it is facilitated (institutes, services, people, etc.). A geometric visualization that makes, at the same time, a reference to the panot of the flower of four petals so present in the streets of the city.









