POSTER PROPOSAL FOR LA DIADA 2023 THAT TRANSFORMS THE SENYERA INTO A LANGUAGE OF SYMBOLS

Diada 2023





We present our poster proposal for La Diada 2023 (Catalonia National Day) in which we were finalists among 9 other studios. We took the opportunity to create an innovative poster that, under the slogan “the symbol of a language”, represented the idea of the briefing in the form of a visual poem. The brief was to revolve around the common thread of this year’s celebrations: “Catalan: one language, many accents”.





We imagined Catalan as a universal language expressed in various ideograms created from the four bars. The poster is the transcription of ‘El Cant de la Senyera’ with this graphic system that turns it into a visual poem, which is at the same time a song in our language. The Senyera is the name of the official catalan flag that is composed by 4 red bars and “Cant” means “song” in catalan, so this composition represents the letter of the song translated in different iconographies.





It is a system born from a flag and at the same time it is a flag transformed into a language of symbols. It is the richness of a symbol that becomes universal. A hymn to culture, to language, to diversity and to the flag itself. A language that everyone can read.





We can express not only abstract ideas, but also words, dialectal variants and other games thanks to our own alphabet. An exercise that allows us to adapt each creativity to a different format to visualize a new idea and build a richer and more diverse communication.







