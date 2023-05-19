IDENTITY REBRANDING AND VISUAL LANGUAGE FOR A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN LIGHTING AND MUSEOGRAPHY
Intervento
Intervento, a pioneer company in the creation of lighting and museography projects and on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, asked us for the strategic study for the redefinition of the visual identity and all its corporate and communication materials.
The corporate identity created plays with lights and shadows to create abstract and moving spaces. This graphic design, expressed both statically and dynamically, is the protagonist of the new brand language. The differentiation between the three disciplines (lighting, museography and audiovisual) also opens the graphics to new resources and differentiated color palettes.
A new portfolio design, corporate stationery and finally a new digital experience complete this global branding and communication project that also includes the messaging strategy for social networks and the activation strategy for the new website with the aim of presenting its project history and approaching to its different target audiences.