







REDESIGN AND NEW ARCHITECTURE FOR A LEADING BRAND IN TECHNICAL SPORTS FABRICS.

SPW Fabrics





SPW Fabrics is the new brand formerly known as Sportwear Argentona. A company that with more than 25 years of experience has become a leader in terms of the development of specific fabrics for different brands in the world of sports. Specialists in the control of the entire process ( knitting, dyeing, printing and exclusive technical finishes), manufacturers of more than 30 fabrics per year, 7 specialized seals and more than 300 exclusive prints manufactured annually make SPW Fabrics a reference company in the sector that also has an area of research and development to offer the most specific innovation in each case by adopting new processes and new ecological fabrics in an increasingly demanding market.







