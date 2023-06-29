REDESIGN AND NEW ARCHITECTURE FOR A LEADING BRAND IN TECHNICAL SPORTS FABRICS.
SPW Fabrics
SPW Fabrics is the new brand formerly known as Sportwear Argentona. A company that with more than 25 years of experience has become a leader in terms of the development of specific fabrics for different brands in the world of sports. Specialists in the control of the entire process ( knitting, dyeing, printing and exclusive technical finishes), manufacturers of more than 30 fabrics per year, 7 specialized seals and more than 300 exclusive prints manufactured annually make SPW Fabrics a reference company in the sector that also has an area of research and development to offer the most specific innovation in each case by adopting new processes and new ecological fabrics in an increasingly demanding market.
The project includes the redesign of the SPW Fabrics brand (which now adopts a new name) and its architecture of 7 technical seals. The development of its new visual language and the different communication pieces. A graphic that highlights the different characteristics of the fabrics to clearly illustrate the advantages of each one while displaying it on the athlete’s body to demonstrate its effectiveness (cycling, mountain, athletics…).
In order to communicate the specificities of each fabric, a series of macro photographs are produced to explain each of the differential characteristics of the fabrics and are complemented by a series of photographs and videos in relation to the production processes and the different manufacturing spaces.