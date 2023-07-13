Amics Imaginaris





For the development of the graphics we have designed a pixel and monospaced typeface (New Mercat) which, in turn, is based on a typeface that we designed in Toormix for the communication of the Mercat de les Flors almost 20 years ago and inspired by the dot matrix printers of the 70s and 80s. The idea of the update is to be able to play in the juxtaposition of the different weights, being able to create unique effects and being able to customize each of the applications we do with it, giving a unique character to each application while maintaining the same discursive axis. Especially as the basis of this design proposal we created the “Inflated” weight of this typography, approaching the soft and rounded world of the balloons and we can expand juxtaposition possibilities.





