Amics Imaginaris

GRAPHICS AND COMMUNICATION FOR A COLLECTIVE EXHIBITION OF CONTEMPORARY ART AT THE FUNDACIÓ JOAN MIRÓ
Fundació Joan Miró
Imaginary Friends is the first exhibition at the Fundació Joan Miró that presents a selection of interactive works by 9 contemporary artists. The exhibition, curated by Martina Millà and Patrick Ronse and divided into 8 consecutive rooms and an outdoor patio, aims to bring art from a flexible, open and participatory perspective to a wide and familiar public. The artist and the work of art, like an imaginary friend, feel capable of generating a space between the spectator and reality where everything is possible, a space of play and discovery. Imaginary Friends allows visitors to enter the world of contemporary art in a friendly, fun and welcoming way.
The concept on which we articulate the design is the imaginary space that is created between the artistic piece and the spectator, that space that you complement, that friend that only you see and that only you imagine. It is for this reason that all communication is always presented with a figure of space, filling it and creating spaces where the imagination can run. The communication will generate hollow spaces within the composition to make this idea explicit. The participation of the spectator is key to complete the proposal.
For the development of the graphics we have designed a pixel and monospaced typeface (New Mercat) which, in turn, is based on a typeface that we designed in Toormix for the communication of the Mercat de les Flors almost 20 years ago and inspired by the dot matrix printers of the 70s and 80s. The idea of the update is to be able to play in the juxtaposition of the different weights, being able to create unique effects and being able to customize each of the applications we do with it, giving a unique character to each application while maintaining the same discursive axis. Especially as the basis of this design proposal we created the “Inflated” weight of this typography, approaching the soft and rounded world of the balloons and we can expand juxtaposition possibilities.
For the application of graphics in space we propose the development of a “street” discourse and work with paper hooked on the architecture of the Fundació Joan Miró itself, can explain the materiality of the building by Josep Lluís Sert: concrete formwork, plaster and paper walls. At the entrance, an absolutely immersive and exclusively typographic layout is designed where, for the first time, the title of the exhibition will be in the four languages in which the exhibitions will be labeled in this institution. The initial proposal was based on the discourse of the poster stuck to the wall -as seen in the rest of the exhibition- but for the entrance it was decided to make a more neutral application that would not interfere with the work exhibited in the first room.