







New Mercat font set inspired by the dot matrix printers of the 70's and 80's.

Toormix





NewMercat is a monospaced display pixel font that was inspired by the dot matrix printers of the early days of informatics and was initially created for a project of our studio, with three different weights, which we've decided to complete and extend with 3 new weights and more to come in the near future.



NewMercat is designed to be combined one on top of the other, with 2 full weights and 4 modular weights with which to create different typographic effects in a monospaced display thypography that will add new weights and possibilities.





Available to purchase at YouWorkForThem







