Betwixt; everything in between.





The brand concept is inspired by vintage theatre signage fused with oriental street signage of the modern day – you may also see an abstract connection to musical instruments. This is a restaurant serving asian-fusion cuisine to an audience of performing arts and musical students. Much like the bold light box signage found in the streets of Japan today; the brand entices patrons into the restaurant. Betwixt is a place for all; to gather day and night, to share a meal or just a few beverages - and everything betwixt (in between). This brand heroes attention-grabbing typography paired with playful and quirky copy that encourages further investigation. The finishes on the beveled and extruded letterforms also reference materials found in the interiors, alongside an autumn colour palette inspired by the grounds and exterior of the venue. Contemporary art, photography and animations are scattered throughout the brand collateral, aligning Betwixt with the culturally creative and diverse precinct it resides in.





Project/Client: Betwixt Restaurant





Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Branded Collateral, Image Making, Copywriting & Messaging, Livery/Merch, Naming, Packaging, Signage & Wayfinding.





Creative Partners: Interior Design, Lighting Design, and Joinery & Products - Concept Black, Signage Production - Premier Graphics, Photography - Foliolio, Tatjana Plitt, Project Black, Printing - Gunn & Taylor, Menucorp