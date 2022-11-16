Miami to NewYork Restaurant

Follow us @pop_and_pac
Miami to New York menu covers, inspired by the classic in-flight Super Constitution manuals of the 1950s. Miami and New York are pictured in their geographical orientations, the destinations, one of the first and most iconic flight routes for commercial aircraft in the world.
The inspiration for this approach came directly from the client. It stemmed from his own story, he was a pilot that lost his job during covid. This restaurant and brand became his outlet and a way to refer to and continue his passion for aviation.
Notes: Miami to New York is a restaurant, cafe and wine bar, inspired by the luxurious nature of commercial air travel around the 1950’s.
Project/Client: @mtonhampton
Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Collateral, Copywriting & Messaging, Naming, Signage & Wayfinding, Social Media Framework, Website
Creative Partners:
The inspiration for this approach came directly from the client. It stemmed from his own story, he was a pilot that lost his job during covid. This restaurant and brand became his outlet and a way to refer to and continue his passion for aviation.
Notes: Miami to New York is a restaurant, cafe and wine bar, inspired by the luxurious nature of commercial air travel around the 1950’s.
Project/Client: @mtonhampton
Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Collateral, Copywriting & Messaging, Naming, Signage & Wayfinding, Social Media Framework, Website
Creative Partners:
@3d2d.studio (animation), @zwei_interiors_architecture @sixtwocreative (web development), @stuart_mclachlan (illustration), @jackwinter (representation), @matthew_walker_design (illustration), @stephaniesomebody (styling), @annikakafcaloudis (photography), @press_print_solutions (print), @premiergraphicsau (signage), @foliolio (folio photography)