SOF Hotel Taichung
SOF Hotel is located amongst the desolate ruins of the Central District of Taichung City. A re-purposed building combining the past with accents of the contemporary present. SOF Hotel is an unorthodox beauty, with exposed brick and raw concrete; a remnant oasis hidden in a quiet, still city. Raw by design, the hotel is a celebration of the city’s untouched landscape; a destination with so much to explore and discover. The hotel provides a warm and genuine service, with attentive staff ready to surprise and delight. SOF Hotel is the beautiful warm glow of an alluring and mysterious city.

Project/Client: @sof.hotel

Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Branded Collateral, Image Making, Copywriting & Messaging, Livery/Merch, Packaging, Signage & Wayfinding.

CreativePartners: @letterform.co (copywriting), @gunntaylorprinters (print), 
@press_print_solutions (print), @premiergraphicsau (signage), @foliolio (folio photography)
