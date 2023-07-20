SOF Hotel Taichung

Follow us @pop_and_pac





SOF Hotel is located amongst the desolate ruins of the Central District of Taichung City. A re-purposed building combining the past with accents of the contemporary present. SOF Hotel is an unorthodox beauty, with exposed brick and raw concrete; a remnant oasis hidden in a quiet, still city. Raw by design, the hotel is a celebration of the city’s untouched landscape; a destination with so much to explore and discover. The hotel provides a warm and genuine service, with attentive staff ready to surprise and delight. SOF Hotel is the beautiful warm glow of an alluring and mysterious city.









Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Branded Collateral, Image Making, Copywriting & Messaging, Livery/Merch, Packaging, Signage & Wayfinding.



