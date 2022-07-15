Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac





Janet&Co lead visionaries through their quest for impact, expression and legacy, they design and direct human-centric properties of the future, with a visionary approach to project strategy, design and development. Our brand and website design captures this future forward, synergistic approach, delivering something unique, special and elevated aligning brand and voice to the business purpose.







Art Direction, Branding, Collateral, Graphic Design and Creative Strategy by Pop & Pac

Printing by Gunn & Taylor

Collateral Photography by Foliolio

3D Animation by 3D2D

Web Development by SixTwo