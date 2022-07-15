Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac
Janet&Co lead visionaries through their quest for impact, expression and legacy, they design and direct human-centric properties of the future, with a visionary approach to project strategy, design and development. Our brand and website design captures this future forward, synergistic approach, delivering something unique, special and elevated aligning brand and voice to the business purpose.
Art Direction, Branding, Collateral, Graphic Design and Creative Strategy by Pop & Pac
Printing by Gunn & Taylor
Collateral Photography by Foliolio
3D Animation by 3D2D
Web Development by SixTwo