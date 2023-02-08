Follow us @pop_and_pac
One of the first, if not the very first Diner in the world, was established in Rhode Island USA in 1892. Walter Scott was the owner and it is said his most popular item at the time was a Chicken sandwich. This inspired the name, narrative and visual identity for Road Diner.
Project/Client: @road.diner
Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Collateral, Copywriting & Messaging, Illustration, Naming, Website Design.
Creative Partners: @andrew_cunneen (web development) @annikakafcaloudis (photography)
