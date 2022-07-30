Blog
Otherside
Pop & Pac Studio
brand identity cafe Coffee coffee bag coffee cup Colourful Icon logos Packaging typography
Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac

Otherside is a cafe and roaster for everyone. Colourful, fun, vibrant, unapologetic. What ever you like to do, don't like do, love, don't love, we'll never judge. All we care about is giving you a great experience and a delicious cup of coffee, so that you'll keep coming back to the other side time and time again. 

Art Direction, Branding, Collateral, Packaging, Graphic Design and Creative Strategy by Pop & Pac
Printing by Gunn & Taylor
Collateral Photography by Foliolio
Pop & Pac Studio

