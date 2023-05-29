Roasted in Melbourne. Coffee that goes places.







Founded by a group of Melbourne coffee enthusiasts, Coffee Hit started in the backstreets of Abbotsford in 2008. The idea at the time was to source the freshest, specialty grade coffee direct from farmers and make it accessible to coffee lovers all over Australia. That mission remains today, hence the brand takes the coffee journey on a literal one – from uptown to the bush, to the city and the suburbs. This is specialty coffee made accessible to all. With 5 varietals, there's at least one that is sure to hit spot.





The typographic response borrows stylistically from classic movie posters where the type becomes a part of the scene and the narrative, creating a sense of dynamism and an additional reference point so that it punctuates on the supermarket shelf.



Coffee Hit is the coffee that goes places and takes you places. It’s specialty coffee that hits a bit further so that it always hits the spot.







Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Collateral, Copywriting & Messaging, Naming.



Creative Partners: