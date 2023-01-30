Follow us @pop_and_pac
There are some industries where the work produced has become somewhat formulaic; the property industry (in Australia) is a good example of this. The reason why, is because it tends to work, and by work, I mean it gets results. But this doesn't mean there aren't opportunities to push beyond this approach and there's definitely an appetite out there to try new things.
We were recently engaged on the premise that we weren't a studio that had a particular focus on the property sector, our clients wanted to see what we'd produce if we kept to some parameters but ultimately delivered something beyond the typical.
Fitzroy Fitzroy, a multi-res building, designed by the incredible DKO was born. In an area rich in culture, art, creativity and hospitality our client's sore the perfect opportunity to be bold and a touch brave.
Our client's Chapter Group, Projects by Crema and CDL Australia wholly embraced our process. Along with them, the agents, and the media company we've been able to deliver a brand and campaign that is getting great results.
With our campaign centred around the message, 'What Makes Fitzroy, Fitzroy?' the by-play in language, project name and synergy with creative enables a seamless yet flexible approach to property marketing that can evolve as the project does. It invites audience engagement and allows them to formulate their own ideas of what makes Fitzroy Fitzroy (both the area and the building).
Our other primary message is - 'An opportunity in parallel with your lifestyle needs'. With so many property projects spouting 'better, best, luxury' we simply wanted to acknowledge we deeply understand our audience and we have them covered. This parallel concept is also referred to in our dynamic logo/brand approach; a Large F that transforms from one brand state to another, a direction that pushed beyond the typical single logotype approach. Let me know what you think?
Client: @chaptergroup, @projectsbycrema, CDL Australia
Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Brand Collateral, Gift Design, Messaging, Naming, ROI Website, Signage, Social Media Framework.
Creative Partners: @dko_architecture (architecture & interiors), @sixtwocreative (web development), @artisprintau (print), @press_print_solutions (print), @bossy.copywriting (copywriting), @stephanie_somebody (styling), @annikakafcaloudis (photography), @foliolio (folio photography), @equality_media (media & marketing), @premiergraphicsau (signage), @wrkwrks (gifts)
–
We were recently engaged on the premise that we weren't a studio that had a particular focus on the property sector, our clients wanted to see what we'd produce if we kept to some parameters but ultimately delivered something beyond the typical.
Fitzroy Fitzroy, a multi-res building, designed by the incredible DKO was born. In an area rich in culture, art, creativity and hospitality our client's sore the perfect opportunity to be bold and a touch brave.
Our client's Chapter Group, Projects by Crema and CDL Australia wholly embraced our process. Along with them, the agents, and the media company we've been able to deliver a brand and campaign that is getting great results.
With our campaign centred around the message, 'What Makes Fitzroy, Fitzroy?' the by-play in language, project name and synergy with creative enables a seamless yet flexible approach to property marketing that can evolve as the project does. It invites audience engagement and allows them to formulate their own ideas of what makes Fitzroy Fitzroy (both the area and the building).
Our other primary message is - 'An opportunity in parallel with your lifestyle needs'. With so many property projects spouting 'better, best, luxury' we simply wanted to acknowledge we deeply understand our audience and we have them covered. This parallel concept is also referred to in our dynamic logo/brand approach; a Large F that transforms from one brand state to another, a direction that pushed beyond the typical single logotype approach. Let me know what you think?
Client: @chaptergroup, @projectsbycrema, CDL Australia
Project Scope: Art Direction, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Brand Collateral, Gift Design, Messaging, Naming, ROI Website, Signage, Social Media Framework.
Creative Partners: @dko_architecture (architecture & interiors), @sixtwocreative (web development), @artisprintau (print), @press_print_solutions (print), @bossy.copywriting (copywriting), @stephanie_somebody (styling), @annikakafcaloudis (photography), @foliolio (folio photography), @equality_media (media & marketing), @premiergraphicsau (signage), @wrkwrks (gifts)
–